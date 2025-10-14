5 Analysts Assess Bilibili: What You Need To Know

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Bilibili and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $28.61, accompanied by a high estimate of $36.03 and a low estimate of $24.00. This current average reflects an increase of 13.31% from the previous average price target of $25.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Bilibili. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ellie Jiang Macquarie Announces Outperform $36.03 - Jiong Shao Barclays Raises Overweight $28.00 $25.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Lowers Buy $28.00 $30.00 Daniel Chen JP Morgan Raises Neutral $24.00 $21.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $27.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Bilibili. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Bilibili compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Bilibili's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Bilibili

Bilibili is a Chinese online entertainment platform best known for its YouTube-like video-sharing site. Founded in 2009, it initially focused on long-form content centered around anime, comics, and gaming, catering primarily to Gen Z users. Over time, the platform has broadened its content offerings to include a wider range of interests, successfully attracting a more diverse audience beyond the Gen Z demographic.

Bilibili: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Bilibili's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.76%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bilibili's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.98%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.53%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bilibili's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Bilibili's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.71. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

