Westlake Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Westlake (NYSE:WLK) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $88.5, with a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $73.00. A 1.25% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $89.62.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Westlake. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Osterland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $90.00 $94.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Outperform $90.00 $92.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $93.00 $100.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Neutral $78.00 $73.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $100.00 $94.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $73.00 $75.00 Neel Kumar Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $90.00 $98.00 Bhavesh Lodaya BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $94.00 $91.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Westlake. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Westlake compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Westlake's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Westlake's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Westlake

Westlake Corp is a manufacturer and supplier of chemicals, polymers, and building products. Its Performance and Essential Materials segment offers a wide range of essential building blocks for making products utilized in everyday living, including olefins, vinyl chemicals, polyethylene, and epoxies. Its Housing and Infrastructure Products segment produces key finished goods for building products, pipe and fittings, and global compounds businesses.

Westlake: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Westlake's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.92%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Westlake's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -4.77%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Westlake's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Westlake's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Westlake's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.55.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

