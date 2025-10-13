What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Solaris Energy

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Solaris Energy (NYSE:SEI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $44.71, with a high estimate of $56.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.1% increase from the previous average price target of $42.14.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Solaris Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $56.00 $38.00 Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $50.00 $51.00 David Anderson Barclays Raises Overweight $44.00 $39.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $45.00 $41.00 J.R. Weston Raymond James Lowers Outperform $38.00 $39.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $39.00 $42.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $41.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Solaris Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Solaris Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Solaris Energy compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Solaris Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Solaris Energy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Solaris Energy's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Solaris Energy analyst ratings.

About Solaris Energy

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc provides services in the oil and gas industry. Its solutions are Solaris software suite, Fluid management system, Automated control systems, Field services, Last mile management, Wet sand solutions, Power Solutions, and Integrated wellsite solution. Its segment include Solaris Power Solutions and Solaris Logistics Solutions. It derives maximum revenue from Solaris Logistics Solutions segment.

Key Indicators: Solaris Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Solaris Energy's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 102.11%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Solaris Energy's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.64%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Solaris Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.0%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.88%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.37, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.