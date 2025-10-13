Analyst Expectations For AMN Healthcare Services's Future

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated AMN Healthcare Services and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $21.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $24.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. A decline of 14.0% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of AMN Healthcare Services by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $24.00 $20.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $18.00 $20.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $22.00 $33.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $22.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AMN Healthcare Services. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AMN Healthcare Services. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AMN Healthcare Services compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AMN Healthcare Services compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of AMN Healthcare Services's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AMN Healthcare Services analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know AMN Healthcare Services Better

AMN Healthcare Services Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. Its comprehensive suite of talent solutions provides management, staffing, recruitment, language services, technology, predictive and market analytics, and related services to build and manage all or parts of the clients' healthcare workforce needs. Its reportable segments are; nurse and allied solutions, physician and leadership solutions, and technology and workforce solutions. A majority of its revenue is generated from the nurse and allied solutions segment which includes the company's travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse permanent placement, and allied staffing (including revenue cycle solutions) businesses.

AMN Healthcare Services's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: AMN Healthcare Services's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.14%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: AMN Healthcare Services's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -17.66%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): AMN Healthcare Services's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -17.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): AMN Healthcare Services's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -5.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.57, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.