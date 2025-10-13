Where Weyerhaeuser Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $31.33, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Experiencing a 3.09% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $32.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Weyerhaeuser is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Hold $27.00 $29.00 Kurt Yinger DA Davidson Maintains Buy $35.00 $35.00 Hong Zhang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $31.00 $32.00 Hamir Patel CIBC Lowers Outperformer $31.00 $32.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Hold $29.00 $30.00 Kurt Yinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $35.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Weyerhaeuser. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Weyerhaeuser's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser ranks among the world's largest forest product companies. Following the 2016 sale of its pulp business to International Paper, Weyerhaeuser operates three business segments: timberlands, wood products, and real estate. Weyerhaeuser is structured as a real estate investment trust and is not required to pay federal income taxes on earnings generated by timber harvest activities. Earnings from its wood products segment are subject to federal income tax. Weyerhaeuser acquired fellow timber REIT Plum Creek in 2016.

Understanding the Numbers: Weyerhaeuser's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Weyerhaeuser's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.84%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Weyerhaeuser's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.62%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Weyerhaeuser's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Weyerhaeuser's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, Weyerhaeuser adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

