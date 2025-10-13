The Analyst Verdict: Hamilton Lane In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $155.0, a high estimate of $168.00, and a low estimate of $145.00. Experiencing a 1.59% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $157.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Hamilton Lane is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $150.00 $168.00 Brennan Hawken BMO Capital Announces Outperform $150.00 - Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $162.00 $149.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $168.00 $160.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $145.00 $153.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hamilton Lane. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hamilton Lane. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hamilton Lane compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hamilton Lane compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Hamilton Lane's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Hamilton Lane's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hamilton Lane analyst ratings.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Inc is a private market investment solutions provider in the United States. It works with its clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments, and it helps them access a set of such investment opportunities around the world. The company offers a range of investment solutions across a range of private markets, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, growth equity, venture capital and impact. The company generate revenues mainly from management and advisory fees.

Breaking Down Hamilton Lane's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Hamilton Lane's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.56% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hamilton Lane's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 30.54% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hamilton Lane's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.28%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hamilton Lane's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.08%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hamilton Lane's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.48, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.