Assessing Marvell Tech: Insights From 19 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 19 analysts shared their evaluations of Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 5 5 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $92.16, a high estimate of $122.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. Highlighting a 2.45% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $94.47.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Marvell Tech among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $105.00 $95.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $115.00 $95.00 Joshua Buchalter TD Cowen Lowers Hold $85.00 $90.00 N. Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $95.00 $80.00 Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $90.00 $80.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $120.00 $130.00 C.J. Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $75.00 $75.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $95.00 $95.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $95.00 $110.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $76.00 $80.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $90.00 $95.00 Thomas O'Malley Barclays Maintains Overweight $80.00 $80.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $95.00 $124.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $122.00 $133.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $95.00 $95.00 N. Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $80.00 $85.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $78.00 $90.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Lowers Buy $80.00 $90.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $80.00 $73.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Marvell Tech compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Marvell Tech's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Marvell Tech's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Marvell Tech analyst ratings.

Get to Know Marvell Tech Better

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Key Indicators: Marvell Tech's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Marvell Tech's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 57.6%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Marvell Tech's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.71%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marvell Tech's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.46%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.96%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, Marvell Tech faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

