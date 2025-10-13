Assessing argenx: Insights From 12 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $888.42, a high estimate of $1070.00, and a low estimate of $756.00. This current average has increased by 9.04% from the previous average price target of $814.73.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive argenx. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Nierengarten Wedbush Raises Outperform $880.00 $800.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $1040.00 $766.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Maintains Buy $1070.00 $1070.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Raises Buy $918.00 $700.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $887.00 $880.00 Allison Bratzel Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $820.00 $750.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Announces Outperform $850.00 - James Gordon JP Morgan Raises Overweight $830.00 $775.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $1070.00 $1060.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $766.00 $700.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $774.00 $720.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $756.00 $741.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to argenx. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of argenx compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for argenx's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into argenx's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About argenx

Argenx is a Dutch biopharmaceutical company focused on developing antibody-based therapies for rare autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product, Vyvgart (efgartigimod), was approved by the FDA in December 2021 for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). In 2022, Argenx also received FDA approval for Vyvgart Hytrulo, a subcutaneous formulation of Vyvgart, offering a more convenient option compared with Vyvgart's intravenous administration. In 2024, the FDA approved Vyvgart Hytrulo for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, a rare immune-mediated neuromuscular disorder of the peripheral nervous system. Argenx is focused on innovation and developing its pipeline for treatments such as primary immune thrombocytopenia, thyroid eye disease, and Sjogren's Disease.

Understanding the Numbers: argenx's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, argenx showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 99.61% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: argenx's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.88% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): argenx's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.03%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): argenx's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.42%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

