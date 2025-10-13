A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Patterson-UTI Energy Through 6 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $8.42, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. This current average represents a 11.37% decrease from the previous average price target of $9.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Patterson-UTI Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eddie Kim Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $6.00 $7.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $7.00 $8.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $7.00 $8.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $10.00 $12.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $8.50 $9.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $12.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Patterson-UTI Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Patterson-UTI Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Patterson-UTI Energy compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Patterson-UTI Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Patterson-UTI Energy's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Patterson-UTI Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Patterson-UTI Energy analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc is one of the substantial land rig drilling contractors in the United States. Its 2023 merger with NexTier greatly expanded its pressure pumping operations, as well, and the firm now controls nearly 20% of the North American market for drilling and completions services. The company operates under three reportable business segments: (i) drilling services, (ii) completion services, and (iii) drilling products. It also provides directional drilling services and tool rental services in united states onshore oil and gas basins.

Patterson-UTI Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Patterson-UTI Energy's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.56% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Patterson-UTI Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.03% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Patterson-UTI Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, Patterson-UTI Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.