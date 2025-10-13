Deep Dive Into Netstreit Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Netstreit (NYSE:NTST), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Netstreit, presenting an average target of $20.33, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $18.14, the current average has increased by 12.07%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Netstreit's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kai Klose Berenberg Announces Buy $22.00 - Richard Anderson Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $21.00 - Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Outperform $20.00 $17.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $20.00 $18.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $20.00 $18.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $21.00 $20.00 Joshua Dennerlein B of A Securities Raises Neutral $19.00 $18.00 Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Outperform $20.00 $18.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Netstreit. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Netstreit compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Netstreit compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Netstreit's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Netstreit analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Netstreit: A Closer Look

Netstreit Corp is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The company acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant, retail commercial real estate subject to long-term net leases with high-credit quality tenants across the United States. It focuses on tenants in industries where a physical location is critical to the generation of sales and profits, with a focus on necessity goods and essential services in the retail sector, including home improvement, auto parts, drug stores and pharmacies, general retail, grocers, convenience stores, discount stores, and quick-service restaurants. Majorily operates in U.S. States and Other counties, and derives maximum of revenue from USA.

Key Indicators: Netstreit's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Netstreit showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.76% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Netstreit's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.29%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Netstreit's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Netstreit's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Netstreit's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.72.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

