Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Argan Stock

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Argan (NYSE:AGX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Argan, revealing an average target of $261.5, a high estimate of $315.00, and a low estimate of $220.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 14.69% from the previous average price target of $228.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Argan. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Drew Chamberlain JP Morgan Raises Overweight $315.00 $220.00 Austin Wang GLJ Research Announces Hold $251.00 - Robert Brown Lake Street Raises Buy $260.00 $236.00 Drew Chamberlain JP Morgan Announces Neutral $220.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Argan. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Argan compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Argan's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Argan's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Argan Better

Argan Inc is a United States-based construction firm that conducts operations through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, GPS, APC, TRC, and SMC. Through GPS and APC it provides a full range of engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development and technical consulting services to the power generation market, including the renewable energy sector, for a wide range of customers, including independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant heavy equipment suppliers and other commercial firms with power requirements in the U.S., Ireland and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services, out of which Power Services derives the majority of revenue.

Financial Milestones: Argan's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Argan's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.73%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Argan's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.84%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Argan's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.32%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Argan's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

