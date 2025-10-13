Deep Dive Into SL Green Realty Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $69.25, a high estimate of $76.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. Marking an increase of 2.78%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $67.38.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive SL Green Realty is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Dickstein Jefferies Raises Buy $63.00 $57.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $72.00 $76.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $71.00 $69.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $76.00 $73.00 Seth Bergey Citigroup Raises Buy $70.00 $65.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $73.00 $74.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform $71.00 $71.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $58.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SL Green Realty. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SL Green Realty compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for SL Green Realty's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

All You Need to Know About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty is one of the largest Manhattan property owners and landlords, with interest in around 32 million square feet of wholly owned and joint-venture office space. The company has additional property exposure through its limited portfolio of well-located retail space. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Understanding the Numbers: SL Green Realty's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining SL Green Realty's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.88% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -5.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SL Green Realty's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.32%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SL Green Realty's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.1%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.31.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

