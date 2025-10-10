4 Analysts Assess Moderna: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $25.75, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Highlighting a 10.43% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $28.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Moderna among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $31.00 Mani Foroohar Leerink Partners Lowers Underperform $15.00 $18.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $31.00 $40.00 Dimple Gosai B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $25.00 $26.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Moderna. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Moderna's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 35 mRNA development candidates in clinical studies as of August 2025. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

A Deep Dive into Moderna's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Moderna's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -38.01%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Moderna's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -602.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Moderna's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -8.48%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Moderna's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -6.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Moderna's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.08, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

