Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss BioNTech Stock

Analysts' ratings for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for BioNTech, revealing an average target of $133.43, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $121.00. A decline of 1.27% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The standing of BioNTech among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $131.00 $133.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $121.00 $116.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $136.00 $136.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $136.00 $138.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $150.00 $170.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $134.00 $126.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Buy $126.00 $127.00

Delving into BioNTech's Background

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including covid. The company's oncology pipeline contains several classes of drugs, including mRNA-based drugs to encode antigens, neoantigens, cytokines, and antibodies; cell therapies; bispecific antibodies; and antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs. Comirnaty, its Pfizer-partnered covid vaccine, is its first commercialized product.

BioNTech: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: BioNTech's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 102.64%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: BioNTech's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -148.24%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): BioNTech's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): BioNTech's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, BioNTech adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

