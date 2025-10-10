Demystifying Keysight Techs: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Keysight Techs (NYSE:KEYS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $185.8, with a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $175.00. Observing a 2.99% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $180.40.

The standing of Keysight Techs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $180.00 $180.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Overweight $195.00 $200.00 David Ridley-Lane B of A Securities Raises Neutral $179.00 $175.00 David Ridley-Lane B of A Securities Raises Neutral $175.00 $170.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $200.00 $177.00

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Keysight Techs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Keysight Techs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Keysight Techs

Keysight Technologies is a leader in the field of testing and measurement, helping electronics OEMs and suppliers alike bring products to market to fit industry standards and specifications. Keysight specializes in the communications market, but also supplies into the government, automotive, industrial, and semiconductor manufacturing markets. Keysight's solutions include testing tools, analytical software, and services. The firm's stated objective is to reduce time to market and improve efficiency at its more than 30,000 customers.

Key Indicators: Keysight Techs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Keysight Techs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.09% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Keysight Techs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.43%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Keysight Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.8%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Keysight Techs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.49, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

