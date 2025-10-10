Camtek Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $112.0, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $98.00. Observing a 22.07% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $91.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Camtek. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $145.00 $120.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $100.00 $82.00 Charles Shi Needham Raises Buy $98.00 $80.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Raises Buy $105.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Camtek. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Camtek compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Camtek's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Camtek's Background

Camtek Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing of metrology and inspection equipment and software solutions for the semiconductor industry. Its systems inspect wafers for various semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Heterogenous Integration (HI), Compound Semiconductors, Memory, and foundries among others. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from China followed by Asia Pacific, Korea, United States, and Europe. The company's products and services include Surface Inspection, Bump Inspection and Metrology, and others.

Camtek: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Camtek's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.2% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Camtek's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 27.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Camtek's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.55%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Camtek's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.53%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, Camtek adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

