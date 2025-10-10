A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Vale Through 8 Analysts

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Vale (NYSE:VALE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Vale, presenting an average target of $12.44, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.57% from the previous average price target of $12.37.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Vale among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Amos Fletcher Barclays Raises Overweight $13.80 $13.70 Timna Tanners Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $11.00 - Myles Allsop UBS Raises Neutral $11.00 $10.00 Alfonso Salazar Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $14.00 - Amos Fletcher Barclays Raises Overweight $13.70 $13.50 Rodolfo Angele JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $13.50 $15.00 Myles Allsop UBS Raises Neutral $10.00 $9.00 Alfonso Salazar Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $12.50 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Vale. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Vale compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Vale's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Vale's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Vale

Vale is a large global miner and the world's largest producer of iron ore and pellets. In recent years the company has sold noncore assets such as its fertilizer, coal, and steel operations to concentrate on iron ore, nickel, and copper. Earnings are dominated by the bulk materials division, primarily iron ore and iron ore pellets. The base metals division is much smaller, consisting of nickel mines and smelters along with copper mines producing copper in concentrate. In 2024, Vale sold a minority 10% stake in energy transition metals, its base metals business, likely the first step in separating base metals and iron ore.

Vale: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Vale's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.25% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Vale's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 24.05% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vale's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.69%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vale's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.44%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, Vale adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

