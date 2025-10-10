Where Oracle Stands With Analysts

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has been analyzed by 41 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 20 10 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 8 12 6 0 1 2M Ago 0 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Oracle, revealing an average target of $322.54, a high estimate of $410.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 23.6% increase from the previous average price target of $260.95.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Oracle among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $350.00 $340.00 Rob Oliver Baird Announces Outperform $365.00 - Mark L. Moerdler Bernstein Raises Outperform $364.00 $363.00 Alex Haissl Rothschild & Co Announces Sell $175.00 - Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $342.00 $342.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $320.00 $246.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $310.00 $195.00 Nay Soe Naing Berenberg Raises Hold $306.00 $202.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $300.00 $300.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Neutral $275.00 $210.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $347.00 $281.00 Ben Reitzes Melius Research Raises Buy $370.00 $270.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $368.00 $295.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $375.00 $325.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $410.00 $240.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $345.00 $275.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $300.00 $220.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $350.00 $300.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $360.00 $280.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Outperform $350.00 $300.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $400.00 $271.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Buy $375.00 $250.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $342.00 $315.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $350.00 $250.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $340.00 $270.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $360.00 $270.00 Alex Zukin Wolfe Research Raises Outperform $400.00 $300.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $330.00 $270.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $275.00 $245.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $240.00 $196.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Neutral $210.00 $185.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $246.00 $175.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $281.00 $221.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Outperform $300.00 $245.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Raises Outperform $308.00 $269.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $325.00 $275.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Neutral $295.00 $220.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $315.00 $240.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $280.00 $250.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $300.00 - Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $270.00 $215.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Oracle. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Oracle compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Oracle's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Oracle's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings around the world through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used for running online transaction processing and data warehousing workloads. Besides database systems, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning, or ERP, customer relationship management, or CRM, and human capital management, or HCM, applications. Today, Oracle has more than 159,000 full-time employees in over 170 countries.

Oracle: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Oracle showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.17% as of 31 August, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Oracle's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.61%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oracle's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.12% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oracle's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.68%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, Oracle faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

