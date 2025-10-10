Where Oracle Stands With Analysts

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has been analyzed by 41 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.
Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|10
|20
|10
|0
|1
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|8
|12
|6
|0
|1
|2M Ago
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Oracle, revealing an average target of $322.54, a high estimate of $410.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 23.6% increase from the previous average price target of $260.95.
Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown
The standing of Oracle among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Kirk Materne
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$350.00
|$340.00
|Rob Oliver
|Baird
|Announces
|Outperform
|$365.00
|-
|Mark L. Moerdler
|Bernstein
|Raises
|Outperform
|$364.00
|$363.00
|Alex Haissl
|Rothschild & Co
|Announces
|Sell
|$175.00
|-
|Patrick Walravens
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$342.00
|$342.00
|Keith Weiss
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$320.00
|$246.00
|Kash Rangan
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Neutral
|$310.00
|$195.00
|Nay Soe Naing
|Berenberg
|Raises
|Hold
|$306.00
|$202.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$300.00
|$300.00
|Mark Murphy
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Neutral
|$275.00
|$210.00
|Raimo Lenschow
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$347.00
|$281.00
|Ben Reitzes
|Melius Research
|Raises
|Buy
|$370.00
|$270.00
|Brad Sills
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$368.00
|$295.00
|Derrick Wood
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Buy
|$375.00
|$325.00
|Tyler Radke
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$410.00
|$240.00
|Keith Bachman
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$345.00
|$275.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Neutral
|$300.00
|$220.00
|Patrick Colville
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Outperform
|$350.00
|$300.00
|Karl Keirstead
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$360.00
|$280.00
|Siti Panigrahi
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Outperform
|$350.00
|$300.00
|Thomas Blakey
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$400.00
|$271.00
|John Difucci
|Guggenheim
|Raises
|Buy
|$375.00
|$250.00
|Patrick Walravens
|JMP Securities
|Raises
|Market Outperform
|$342.00
|$315.00
|Brad Reback
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$350.00
|$250.00
|Kirk Materne
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$340.00
|$270.00
|Brent Thill
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Buy
|$360.00
|$270.00
|Alex Zukin
|Wolfe Research
|Raises
|Outperform
|$400.00
|$300.00
|Brent Bracelin
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$330.00
|$270.00
|Keith Bachman
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$275.00
|$245.00
|Tyler Radke
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Neutral
|$240.00
|$196.00
|Mark Murphy
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Neutral
|$210.00
|$185.00
|Keith Weiss
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$246.00
|$175.00
|Raimo Lenschow
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$281.00
|$221.00
|Siti Panigrahi
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Outperform
|$300.00
|$245.00
|Mark Moerdler
|Bernstein
|Raises
|Outperform
|$308.00
|$269.00
|Derrick Wood
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Buy
|$325.00
|$275.00
|Brad Sills
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Neutral
|$295.00
|$220.00
|Patrick Walravens
|JMP Securities
|Raises
|Market Outperform
|$315.00
|$240.00
|Karl Keirstead
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$280.00
|$250.00
|Patrick Colville
|Scotiabank
|Announces
|Sector Outperform
|$300.00
|-
|Kirk Materne
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$270.00
|$215.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Oracle. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Oracle compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Oracle's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.
Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Oracle's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Oracle analyst ratings.
All You Need to Know About Oracle
Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings around the world through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used for running online transaction processing and data warehousing workloads. Besides database systems, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning, or ERP, customer relationship management, or CRM, and human capital management, or HCM, applications. Today, Oracle has more than 159,000 full-time employees in over 170 countries.
Oracle: Delving into Financials
Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.
Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Oracle showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.17% as of 31 August, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: Oracle's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.61%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): Oracle's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.12% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): Oracle's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.68%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.
Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, Oracle faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.
Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings
Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.
Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.
Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover
Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.