Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Baidu

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $132.67, along with a high estimate of $177.00 and a low estimate of $81.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 24.49% increase from the previous average price target of $106.57.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Baidu. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ellie Jiang Macquarie Raises Outperform $176.00 $91.00 Andy Yu DBS Bank Announces Buy $177.00 - Thomas Chong Jefferies Raises Buy $157.00 $108.00 Richard Kramer Arete Research Announces Buy $143.00 - Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $95.00 $85.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Lowers Buy $115.00 $120.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $81.00 $84.00 Alicia Yap Citigroup Raises Buy $140.00 $138.00 Thomas Chong Jefferies Lowers Buy $110.00 $120.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Baidu. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Baidu compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Baidu compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Baidu's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 70% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2024. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Baidu: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Baidu's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.59% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Baidu's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 22.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Baidu's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.69%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Baidu's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.33.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

