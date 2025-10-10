F5 Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 7 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $325.0, with a high estimate of $355.00 and a low estimate of $304.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $295.89, the current average has increased by 9.84%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive F5 is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $352.00 $312.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $321.00 $274.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $326.00 $314.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $312.00 $305.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $355.00 $304.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $345.00 $320.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $305.00 $280.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $305.00 $285.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $304.00 $269.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to F5. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of F5 compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of F5's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on F5 analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About F5

F5 is a market leader in the application delivery controller market. The company sells products for security, application performance, and automation. Its three customer verticals are enterprises, service providers, and government entities. Revenue is evenly split between its services business and products business with revenue trending toward products due to software adoption. The Seattle-based firm was incorporated in 1996, and went public in 1999.

Understanding the Numbers: F5's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: F5 displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.2%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: F5's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 24.34% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): F5's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.6%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): F5's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.16%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: F5's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

