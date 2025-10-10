Breaking Down Essential Utilities: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Essential Utilities, presenting an average target of $45.2, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.51% from the previous average price target of $43.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Essential Utilities by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $43.00 $42.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Buy $47.00 $43.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Announces Overweight $42.00 - Gregg Orrill UBS Raises Buy $47.00 $42.00 Ben Kallo Baird Raises Outperform $47.00 $46.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Essential Utilities. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Essential Utilities compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Essential Utilities's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Essential Utilities's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities is a Pennsylvania-based holding company for US water, wastewater, and natural gas distribution utilities. The company's water business serves 3 million people in eight states. Its largest service territory is in Pennsylvania, primarily suburban Philadelphia. Its Peoples subsidiary serves more than 740,000 gas distribution customers in Pennsylvania and Kentucky. It completed the sale of its West Virginia gas utility and the bulk of its nonregulated assets in 2024.

Financial Insights: Essential Utilities

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Essential Utilities's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 18.53%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Essential Utilities's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 20.94%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Essential Utilities's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.64%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Essential Utilities's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.58%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Essential Utilities's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.16, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

