Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $771.22, along with a high estimate of $850.00 and a low estimate of $640.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.4%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $756.00 $761.00 William Pickering Bernstein Raises Outperform $781.00 $753.00 Akash Tewari Jefferies Raises Buy $831.00 $813.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Lowers Buy $812.00 $940.00 Evan David Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $640.00 $600.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $761.00 $754.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $695.00 $688.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $815.00 $810.00 John Newman Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $850.00 $850.00

Key Insights:

To gain a panoramic view of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including low-dose Eylea and Eylea HD, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Dupixent in immunology; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has earlier-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and Crispr-based gene editing (Intellia).

A Deep Dive into Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.62% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 37.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.69%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

