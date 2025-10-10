Demystifying Genuine Parts: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Genuine Parts, presenting an average target of $145.86, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.29% increase from the previous average price target of $139.86.

The standing of Genuine Parts among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Lasser UBS Raises Neutral $140.00 $135.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $150.00 $148.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $148.00 $145.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Raises Buy $160.00 $155.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Neutral $135.00 $125.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $145.00 $134.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $143.00 $137.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Genuine Parts. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Genuine Parts compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Genuine Parts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Genuine Parts's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Genuine Parts's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts sells aftermarket automotive parts (60% of sales) and industrial products (40% of sales) in the United States and internationally. The automotive segment primarily acts as a distributor to its network of 9,800 global retail locations, of which about two-thirds are independently owned and operated. We estimate Genuine serves around 6,000 retail locations in the US operating under the Napa Auto Parts brand, with about 80% of end-market sales derived from professional customers. Its industrial segment, primarily operating under the Motion name in the United States, is a leading distributor of bearings, power transmission, and other industrial products to more than 200,000 maintenance, repair, and original equipment manufacturer customers.

Genuine Parts: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Genuine Parts showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.39% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Genuine Parts's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.13%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Genuine Parts's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.57%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Genuine Parts's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.27%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Genuine Parts's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.37. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

