Beyond The Numbers: 15 Analysts Discuss Alibaba Gr Hldgs Stock

Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA) underwent analysis by 15 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $188.87, along with a high estimate of $245.00 and a low estimate of $145.00. Marking an increase of 13.5%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $166.40.

A clear picture of Alibaba Gr Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robin Zhu Bernstein Raises Outperform $200.00 $167.00 Alex Yao JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $240.00 $245.00 Alex Yao JP Morgan Raises Overweight $245.00 $170.00 Thomas Chong Jefferies Raises Buy $230.00 $178.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $174.00 $153.00 Joyce Ju B of A Securities Raises Buy $195.00 $168.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $190.00 $175.00 Thomas Chong Jefferies Raises Buy $178.00 $165.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Raises Overweight $190.00 $145.00 Alicia Yap Citigroup Raises Buy $187.00 $148.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $153.00 $142.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Raises Buy $195.00 $176.00 Jason Helfstein Mizuho Raises Outperform $159.00 $149.00 Joyce Ju B of A Securities Raises Buy $152.00 $135.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Lowers Overweight $145.00 $180.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Alibaba Gr Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Alibaba Gr Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Alibaba Gr Hldgs's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Alibaba Gr Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China retail e-commerce platform is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China wholesale e-commerce, international retail and wholesale e-commerce, local consumer services, travel services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment, Cainiao logistics services, and other businesses.

Breaking Down Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Alibaba Gr Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.82%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Alibaba Gr Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 17.41%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alibaba Gr Hldgs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alibaba Gr Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.36%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Alibaba Gr Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.23, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

