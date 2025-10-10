Demystifying Lumentum Holdings: Insights From 18 Analyst Reviews

18 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 4 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $137.78, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $83.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $107.00, the current average has increased by 28.77%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Lumentum Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $145.00 $100.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $225.00 $150.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $165.00 $135.00 Papa Sylla Citigroup Announces Buy $165.00 - Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $145.00 $123.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $130.00 $78.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $92.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $140.00 $125.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $135.00 $75.00 Simon Leopold Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $145.00 $125.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $83.00 $73.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $132.00 $100.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Neutral $135.00 $78.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $145.00 $135.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $92.00 $85.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $125.00 $95.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $123.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lumentum Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lumentum Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lumentum Holdings compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lumentum Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lumentum Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Lumentum Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lumentum Holdings analyst ratings.

Get to Know Lumentum Holdings Better

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a California-based technology firm. The company provides two types of optical and photonic products: optical components that are used in telecommunications networking equipment, and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection, and life-science lab uses. Its segments are Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The firm is also expanding into new optical applications, such as 3-D sensing laser diode for consumer electronics. It generates maximum revenue from the OpComms segment. The OpComms segment products include a wide range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks for access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul, and submarine (undersea) applications.

Lumentum Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Lumentum Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 55.92%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 44.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lumentum Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 21.18%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.3, Lumentum Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.