Forecasting The Future: 15 Analyst Projections For Corning

Corning (NYSE:GLW) has been analyzed by 15 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 6 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Corning, revealing an average target of $72.93, a high estimate of $93.00, and a low estimate of $56.00. Marking an increase of 18.64%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $61.47.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Corning by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $56.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $90.00 $74.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $93.00 $72.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $91.00 $84.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $84.00 $65.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $74.00 $63.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $65.00 $57.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $56.00 $50.00 Jim Kelleher Argus Research Maintains Buy $68.00 $68.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $72.00 $55.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $52.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $75.00 $60.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $65.00 $62.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $62.00 $52.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $59.00 $52.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Corning. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Corning. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Corning compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Corning compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Corning's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Corning's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Corning analyst ratings.

About Corning

Corning is a leader in materials science, specializing in the production of glass, ceramics, and optical fiber. The firm supplies its products for a wide range of applications, from flat-panel displays in televisions to gasoline particulate filters in automobiles to optical fiber for broadband access, with a leading share in many of its end markets.

Understanding the Numbers: Corning's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Corning's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 18.79%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Corning's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.14%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corning's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.3% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corning's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.67% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Corning's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.76, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.