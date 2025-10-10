10 Analysts Have This To Say About Viking Holdings

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Viking Holdings (NYSE:VIK), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $63.9, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. Marking an increase of 15.95%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $55.11.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Viking Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Chaiken Mizuho Announces Underperform $54.00 - Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $61.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Hold $59.00 $55.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $61.00 $55.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Buy $69.00 $55.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $66.00 $62.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $75.00 $50.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Buy $70.00 $51.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Hold $55.00 $50.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $68.00 $57.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Viking Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Viking Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Viking Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Viking Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Viking Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Viking Holdings

Viking Holdings Ltd is a travel company, with a fleet of 92 small ships, which view as floating hotels. It offers travel experiences on all seven continents in all three categories of the cruise industry river, ocean, and expedition cruising. The Group defines its products based on the type of cruise offering and language of the cruise service. The River segment provides river cruises outside the United States to English-speaking passengers. The Ocean segment offers ocean cruises to English-speaking passengers. Other include operating segments that are not individually reportable, consisting of expedition cruises for English-speaking passengers (Expedition), Mississippi River cruises for English-speaking passengers, and Viking China, which includes cruises for Mandarin.

Key Indicators: Viking Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Viking Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 18.47%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Viking Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.35%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 18887.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viking Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.02%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Viking Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 20.57, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

