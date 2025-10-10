Breaking Down Nurix Therapeutics: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $28.0, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Highlighting a 6.67% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $30.00.

The perception of Nurix Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Catanzaro Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $32.00 $35.00 Matthew Biegler Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $28.00 $30.00 Matthew Biegler Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $30.00 $32.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $16.00 $17.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $34.00 $36.00

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nurix Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nurix Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nurix Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Nurix Therapeutics's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders. The company's pipeline comprises targeted protein degraders of Brutons tyrosine kinase, or BTK, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B, or CBL-B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Its drug candidate from protein degradation portfolio, NX-2127, is an orally available BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.

Nurix Therapeutics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Nurix Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 264.34%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Nurix Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -98.66% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nurix Therapeutics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -9.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nurix Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Nurix Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

