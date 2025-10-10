Altimmune Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $16.5, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average represents a 5.71% decrease from the previous average price target of $17.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Altimmune. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick R. Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Eliana Merle UBS Lowers Buy $24.00 $26.00 Mayank Mamtani B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $18.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Altimmune. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Altimmune compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Altimmune's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Altimmune's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Altimmune

Altimmune Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for obesity, metabolic diseases, and liver diseases. Its product candidate, pemvidutide (formerly known as ALT-801), is a novel, investigational, peptide-based GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist. Pemvidutide is currently in clinical development for obesity and metabolic-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). The company also plans to pursue additional indications for pemvidutide that leverage the differentiated clinical profile of pemvidutide.

Altimmune's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Altimmune's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately 0.0% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -442920.0%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Altimmune's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -14.59%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Altimmune's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -12.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Altimmune's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.1.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

