The Analyst Verdict: Coherent In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

Coherent (NYSE:COHR) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $114.1, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $89.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.78% increase from the previous average price target of $103.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Coherent. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $89.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $89.00 $97.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $118.00 $100.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $110.00 $90.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $135.00 $150.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $120.00 $120.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Neutral $105.00 $92.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $97.00 $92.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $120.00 $100.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $127.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Coherent. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Coherent's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Coherent's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Coherent

Coherent Corp engaged in materials, networking, and lasers, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and lasers for use in the industrial, communications, electronics and instrumentation markets. The firm operates in three segments Networking, Materials, and Lasers Segment. It generates maximum revenue from Networking segment. The company geographically operates in North America. Europe, China, Japan and Rest of the world.

Key Indicators: Coherent's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Coherent's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.36%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Coherent's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -8.42%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coherent's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Coherent's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.69. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

