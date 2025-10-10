A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Weatherford International Through 5 Analysts

Ratings for Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $81.2, along with a high estimate of $108.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. Marking an increase of 17.12%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $69.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Weatherford International among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Announces Outperform $82.00 - James West Melius Research Announces Buy $108.00 - Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $73.00 $62.00 James Rollyson Raymond James Raises Outperform $70.00 $69.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $73.00 $77.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Weatherford International. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Weatherford International compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Weatherford International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Weatherford International's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Weatherford International's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Weatherford International Better

Weatherford provides oilfield services and equipment to national, integrated, public, and private oil and gas operators. It does so across multiple upstream markets, including offshore, the rest of the world onshore, and US onshore, to which Weatherford has limited exposure. The Middle East, North Africa, and Asia account for over 25% of sales. Weatherford also offers manufacturing, research, and training services. Performance is reported through three segments: drilling and evaluation, well construction and completions, and production and intervention.

Breaking Down Weatherford International's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Weatherford International's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.31%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Weatherford International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.5%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, Weatherford International faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

