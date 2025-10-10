The Analyst Verdict: Amphenol In The Eyes Of 16 Experts

Across the recent three months, 16 analysts have shared their insights on Amphenol (NYSE:APH), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Amphenol and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $127.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $110.00. This current average has increased by 11.99% from the previous average price target of $114.07.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Amphenol. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Junk Baird Raises Outperform $139.00 $127.00 Guy Hardwick Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $120.00 - Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $150.00 $120.00 Chris Snyder UBS Raises Buy $145.00 $120.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $139.00 $124.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $145.00 $125.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Outperform $127.00 $118.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Neutral $120.00 $110.00 Chris Snyder UBS Raises Buy $120.00 $115.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $125.00 $115.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $125.00 $120.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $126.00 $102.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Outperform $118.00 $113.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $110.00 $105.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $120.00 $91.00 Chris Snyder UBS Raises Buy $115.00 $106.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amphenol. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amphenol. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Amphenol compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Amphenol compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Amphenol's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Amphenol's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Amphenol analyst ratings.

Discovering Amphenol: A Closer Look

Amphenol is a global supplier of connectors, sensors, and interconnect systems. Amphenol holds the second-largest connector market share globally and sells into the end markets of automotive, broadband, commercial air, industrial, IT and data communications, military, mobile devices, and mobile networks. Amphenol is diversified geographically, with operations in 40 countries.

Amphenol's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Amphenol's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 56.53% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Amphenol's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.31%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amphenol's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.0%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.49%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Amphenol's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.7. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.