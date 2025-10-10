14 Analysts Assess TE Connectivity: What You Need To Know

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) underwent analysis by 14 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 4 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for TE Connectivity, revealing an average target of $223.5, a high estimate of $263.00, and a low estimate of $186.00. Observing a 14.03% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $196.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive TE Connectivity. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Junk Baird Raises Outperform $238.00 $222.00 Guy Hardwick Barclays Announces Overweight $249.00 - Chris Snyder UBS Raises Buy $260.00 $240.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $263.00 $228.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $215.00 $198.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $250.00 $230.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $225.00 $200.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $230.00 $200.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $204.00 $186.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $198.00 $170.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Hold $200.00 $156.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Outperform $210.00 $185.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $186.00 $148.00 Chris Snyder UBS Raises Buy $201.00 $185.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to TE Connectivity. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of TE Connectivity compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for TE Connectivity's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into TE Connectivity's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity is the largest electrical connector supplier in the world, supplying interconnect and sensor solutions to the transportation, industrial, and communications markets. With operations in 150 countries and over 500,000 stock-keeping units, TE has a broad portfolio that forms the electrical architecture of its end customers' cutting-edge innovations.

TE Connectivity: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TE Connectivity's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.95% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: TE Connectivity's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.07%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TE Connectivity's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.22%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): TE Connectivity's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.63%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, TE Connectivity adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

