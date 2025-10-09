11 Analysts Assess PBF Energy: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 6 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 3 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 2 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $26.18, along with a high estimate of $37.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $21.45, the current average has increased by 22.05%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive PBF Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $28.00 $25.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $27.00 $24.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $37.00 $28.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Underperform $26.00 $23.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $29.00 $22.00 Doug Leggate B of A Securities Raises Underperform $21.00 $16.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $22.00 $21.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $21.00 $20.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Raises Neutral $29.00 $16.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $20.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PBF Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of PBF Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PBF Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of PBF Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into PBF Energy's Background

PBF Energy Inc is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. The company owns refineries in Delaware, Ohio, New Jersey, California, and Louisiana. The Company operates in two reportable business segments: Refining and Logistics. The Company's oil refineries are all engaged in the refining of crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products and are aggregated into the Refining segment. PBFX operates logistics assets such as crude oil and refined products terminals, pipelines and storage facilities. The Logistics segment consists solely of PBFX's operations.

Breaking Down PBF Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: PBF Energy's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.43%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: PBF Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.07%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): PBF Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.1%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): PBF Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.04%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, PBF Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

