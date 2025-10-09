Expert Outlook: Eaton Corp Through The Eyes Of 11 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Eaton Corp and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $408.82, accompanied by a high estimate of $495.00 and a low estimate of $336.00. Marking an increase of 6.77%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $382.89.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Eaton Corp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $442.00 $438.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $395.00 $375.00 Scott Davis Melius Research Raises Buy $495.00 $412.00 Jairam Nathan Daiwa Capital Announces Outperform $390.00 - Richard Radbourne Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $336.00 - Tim Thein Raymond James Raises Outperform $415.00 $380.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $425.00 $420.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $344.00 $340.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $425.00 $375.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $410.00 $355.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $420.00 $351.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Eaton Corp. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eaton Corp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Eaton Corp's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Eaton Corp's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Eaton Corp

Founded in 1911 by Joseph Eaton, the eponymous company began by selling truck axles in New Jersey. Eaton has since become an industrial powerhouse largely through acquisitions in various end markets. Eaton's portfolio can broadly be divided into two parts: its electrical and industrial businesses. Its electrical portfolio (representing around 70% of company revenue) sells components within data centers, utilities, and commercial and residential buildings, while its industrial business (30% of revenue) sells components within commercial and passenger vehicles and aircraft. Eaton receives favorable tax treatment as a domiciliary of Ireland, but it generates over half of its revenue within the US.

Key Indicators: Eaton Corp's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Eaton Corp's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.68% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Eaton Corp's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.97%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eaton Corp's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.29%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.62.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

