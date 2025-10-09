Assessing Imax: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Imax (NYSE:IMAX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Imax, revealing an average target of $35.6, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. Observing a 7.88% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $33.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Imax by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Frankel Rosenblatt Raises Buy $42.00 $37.00 David Karnovsky JP Morgan Raises Neutral $31.00 $28.00 Patrick Sholl Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $37.00 $37.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Raises Outperform $39.00 $35.00 Patrick Sholl Barrington Research Raises Outperform $37.00 $32.00 Omar Mejias Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $34.00 $30.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Raises Outperform $35.00 $34.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $32.00 $30.00 Steve Frankel Rosenblatt Raises Buy $37.00 $35.00 Patrick Sholl Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $32.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Imax. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Imax compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Imax compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Imax's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Imax's Background

Imax Corp is a technology platform for entertainment and events. Through its proprietary software, auditorium architecture, patented intellectual property, and specialized equipment, IMAX offers end-to-end solution to create superior, immersive content experiences for which the IMAX brand is globally renowned. The Company has two reportable segments being Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The Company leverages its proprietary technology and engineering in all aspects of its business, which principally consists of the IMAX film remastering and the sale or lease of premium IMAX theater systems.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Imax

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Imax's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.06%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Imax's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Imax's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.63%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Imax's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.31%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Imax's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.87, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

