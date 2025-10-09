Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss MKS Stock

Analysts' ratings for MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $118.6, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $108.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $107.40, the current average has increased by 10.43%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of MKS's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Schneider Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $125.00 $92.00 Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $108.00 $100.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Lowers Buy $130.00 $140.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $112.00 $100.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $118.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MKS. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MKS. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of MKS compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of MKS compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MKS's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into MKS's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MKS analyst ratings.

About MKS

MKS Inc formerly, MKS Instruments Inc is engaged in providing instruments, subsystems, and process control systems used to measure, monitor, deliver, and control parameters of manufacturing processes. The company's product portfolio includes instruments, components, and systems required in manufacturing products such as flat panel displays, medical devices, and electronic materials, among others, used in industrial technologies, semiconductors, life and health sciences, and research and defense markets. The company organizes itself into three reportable business segments: Vacuum Solutions, Photonics Solutions, and Materials Solutions. The Vacuum Solutions segment contributes the majority of the company's revenue.

Financial Insights: MKS

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: MKS's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.7%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MKS's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.53%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.71%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, MKS faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.