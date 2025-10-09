Deep Dive Into Jones Lang LaSalle Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $348.0, a high estimate of $378.00, and a low estimate of $297.00. This current average reflects an increase of 14.1% from the previous average price target of $305.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Jones Lang LaSalle by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $345.00 $317.00 Anthony Pettinari JP Morgan Raises Overweight $372.00 $285.00 Julien Blouin Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $378.00 $338.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $297.00 $280.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jones Lang LaSalle. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Jones Lang LaSalle compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Jones Lang LaSalle compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Jones Lang LaSalle's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Jones Lang LaSalle Better

Jones Lang LaSalle provides a wide range of real estate-related services to owners, occupiers, and investors worldwide, including leasing, property and project management, and capital markets advisory. JLL's investment management arm, LaSalle Investment Management, manages over $74 billion for clients across diverse public and private real estate strategies.

Jones Lang LaSalle's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Jones Lang LaSalle's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.04%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Jones Lang LaSalle's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.8%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jones Lang LaSalle's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.62% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jones Lang LaSalle's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.66%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Jones Lang LaSalle's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.58, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

