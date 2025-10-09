Demystifying Taiwan Semiconductor: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Taiwan Semiconductor, revealing an average target of $297.5, a high estimate of $330.00, and a low estimate of $265.00. Marking an increase of 5.78%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $281.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Taiwan Semiconductor by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Simon Coles Barclays Raises Overweight $330.00 $325.00 Simon Coles Barclays Raises Overweight $325.00 $275.00 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $270.00 $270.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $265.00 $255.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Taiwan Semiconductor. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Taiwan Semiconductor compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Taiwan Semiconductor Better

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with mid-60s market share in 2024. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public in Taiwan in 1994 and as an ADR in the US in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 83,000 people.

Understanding the Numbers: Taiwan Semiconductor's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Taiwan Semiconductor's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 38.65%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Taiwan Semiconductor's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 42.65% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Taiwan Semiconductor's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.71%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Taiwan Semiconductor's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.63%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.2.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

