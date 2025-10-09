Floor & Decor Hldgs Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $87.67, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average has decreased by 5.28% from the previous average price target of $92.56.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Floor & Decor Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Zaccone Citigroup Lowers Neutral $75.00 $81.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $80.00 $85.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $85.00 $90.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $92.00 $92.00 Steven Forbes Guggenheim Lowers Buy $90.00 $100.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $97.00 $105.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $78.00 $80.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $92.00 $100.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Floor & Decor Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Floor & Decor Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Floor & Decor Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Floor & Decor Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Floor & Decor Hldgs

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc operates as a specialty retailer in the hard surface flooring market. Its stores offer a range of tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories at everyday low prices. It appeals to a variety of customers including professional installers, commercial businesses, Do It Yourself (DIY) customers, and customers who buy the products for professional installation. Geographically, the group has a presence in the United States region and also offers its product through an e-commerce site.

Breaking Down Floor & Decor Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Floor & Decor Hldgs displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.15%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Floor & Decor Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Floor & Decor Hldgs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.8%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Floor & Decor Hldgs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Floor & Decor Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.85, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

