Analyst Expectations For Globant's Future

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Globant (NYSE:GLOB), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Globant and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $90.71, accompanied by a high estimate of $115.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 21.12%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Globant among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Schneider Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $90.00 $105.00 Leonardo Olmos UBS Lowers Neutral $75.00 $120.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $105.00 $120.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Announces Neutral $78.00 - Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $85.00 $115.00 Divya Goyal Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $115.00 - Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $87.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Globant. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Globant compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Globant's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Globant

Globant is a next-generation IT services company that primarily assists clients with their digital transformation efforts by creating customized software for them. The company was founded in 2003 in Argentina but is currently headquartered in Luxembourg and primarily serves clients in the US and Latin America. Globant's client base is relatively concentrated in the media and entertainment and financial services industries.

Globant: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Globant displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.55%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Globant's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.39%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Globant's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.11%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Globant's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.07%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Globant's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.25.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

