Deep Dive Into Johnson Controls Intl Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Ratings for Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 6 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $113.88, along with a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $101.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.76% from the previous average price target of $104.71.

The standing of Johnson Controls Intl among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $119.00 $112.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $125.00 $115.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $112.00 $110.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $114.00 $112.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $101.00 $100.00 Stephen Volkmann Jefferies Announces Hold $120.00 - Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $110.00 $90.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $110.00 $94.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Johnson Controls Intl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Johnson Controls Intl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Johnson Controls Intl's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Johnson Controls manufactures, installs, and services commercial HVAC systems, building management platforms and controls, fire and security solutions, and industrial refrigeration units. Commercial HVAC and fire and security each account for approximately 45% of sales, while industrial refrigeration and other solutions account for the remaining 10% of revenue. In fiscal 2024, Johnson Controls generated nearly $23 billion in pro forma revenue.

Breaking Down Johnson Controls Intl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Johnson Controls Intl's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.61%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Johnson Controls Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.43%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Johnson Controls Intl's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.63%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Johnson Controls Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.65, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

