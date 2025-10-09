Breaking Down Delek US Hldgs: 13 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 13 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 8 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $29.77, with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 47.6% increase from the previous average price target of $20.17.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Delek US Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $33.00 $20.00 Joe Laetsch Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $34.00 $19.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Raises Hold $28.00 $15.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $28.00 $25.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $34.00 $29.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $33.00 $26.00 Jean Ann Salisbury B of A Securities Raises Underperform $24.00 $14.00 Doug Leggate Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $40.00 - Manav Gupta UBS Raises Neutral $29.00 $24.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $27.00 $17.00 Prashant Rao Citigroup Raises Neutral $30.00 $15.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $19.00 $15.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $28.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Delek US Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Delek US Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Delek US Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Delek US Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Delek US Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Delek US Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Delek US Hldgs analyst ratings.

Get to Know Delek US Hldgs Better

Delek US Holdings Inc is an integrated energy business focused on petroleum refining, transportation and storage; wholesale crude oil, intermediate, and refined products, and convenience stores retailing. The company owns and operates independent refineries that produce a variety of petroleum products for transportation and industrial markets in the United States. It has two segments: Refining segment and Logistics segment. The logistics segment generates revenue through gathering, transporting, and storing crude oil and intermediate products, as well as by marketing, storing, and distributing refined products. The company also offers a collection of retail fuel and convenience stores operating in the Southeast region of the United States.

A Deep Dive into Delek US Hldgs's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Delek US Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -16.43%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -3.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Delek US Hldgs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -117.31%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Delek US Hldgs's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.53%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Delek US Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 122.58. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.