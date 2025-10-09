A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Kimberly-Clark Through 12 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 7 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $134.83, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $113.00. This current average represents a 1.58% decrease from the previous average price target of $137.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Kimberly-Clark among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Sell $113.00 $118.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $130.00 $140.00 Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $145.00 $149.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $131.00 $139.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $130.00 $140.00 Javier Escalante Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $150.00 $155.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $139.00 $134.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Neutral $138.00 $125.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $125.00 $126.00 Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $144.00 - Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $139.00 $146.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $134.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Kimberly-Clark. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Kimberly-Clark compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Kimberly-Clark's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Kimberly-Clark's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Kimberly-Clark analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Kimberly-Clark

With more than half of its sales from personal care and another third from consumer tissue products, Kimberly-Clark is a leading manufacturer in the tissue and hygiene realm. Its brand mix includes Huggies, PullUps, Kotex, Depend, Kleenex, and Cottonelle. The firm also operates in the professional segment, partnering with businesses to provide safety and sanitary offerings for the workplace. Kimberly-Clark generates just over half its sales in North America and more than 10% in Europe, with the rest primarily concentrated in Asia and Latin America.

Kimberly-Clark's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Kimberly-Clark's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.61%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Kimberly-Clark's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.23%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kimberly-Clark's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 42.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kimberly-Clark's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 3.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Kimberly-Clark's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.7. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

