Deep Dive Into FMC Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for FMC (NYSE:FMC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for FMC, presenting an average target of $43.25, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Highlighting a 7.74% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $46.88.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive FMC. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Parkinson Mizuho Lowers Outperform $39.00 $49.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $36.00 $44.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $34.00 $42.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Lowers Overweight $48.00 $49.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $42.00 $47.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $42.00 $46.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $44.00 $45.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $61.00 $53.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to FMC. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of FMC compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of FMC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of FMC's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of FMC's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into FMC's Background

FMC is a pure-play global crop protection company with a fairly balanced product portfolio across geographies and crop exposure. Through acquisitions, FMC is now one of the five largest patented crop protection companies and focuses on the development of new products, including biologicals, through its research and development pipeline.

FMC's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: FMC displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.17%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: FMC's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.33%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): FMC's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.52%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): FMC's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: FMC's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.95. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

