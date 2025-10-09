Analyst Expectations For Amentum Holdings's Future

Analysts' ratings for Amentum Holdings (NYSE:AMTM) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $28.0, along with a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 15.99% increase from the previous average price target of $24.14.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Amentum Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Seth Seifman JP Morgan Announces Neutral $30.00 - Colin Canfield Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $35.00 $25.00 Kristine Liwag Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $20.00 $19.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Mariana Perez Mora B of A Securities Raises Neutral $27.00 $26.00 Noah Poponak Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $26.00 $21.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $26.00 $24.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $30.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Amentum Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amentum Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Amentum Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Amentum Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Amentum Holdings Better

Amentum Holdings Inc is engaged in engineering and technology solutions. The United States and its allies trust it to address their technical and complex scientific, security, and sustainability challenges.

Amentum Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Amentum Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 66.25%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.28%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amentum Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amentum Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.08%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, Amentum Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

