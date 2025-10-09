Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss SM Energy Stock

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for SM Energy (NYSE:SM), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $36.25, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.69% from the previous average price target of $36.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of SM Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Hanold RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $35.00 $34.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Outperform $39.00 $44.00 William Janela Mizuho Raises Outperform $44.00 $42.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Neutral $27.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SM Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of SM Energy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering SM Energy: A Closer Look

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and NGLs in Texas and Utah. Its portfolio is comprised of assets in the Midland Basin of West Texas, the Maverick Basin of South Texas, and the Uinta Basin of northeastern Utah.

SM Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining SM Energy's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.94% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: SM Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.69% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): SM Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.48%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: SM Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.59. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

