What Analysts Are Saying About Confluent Stock

Throughout the last three months, 16 analysts have evaluated Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 8 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $25.69, with a high estimate of $31.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 12.5% lower than the prior average price target of $29.36.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Confluent. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $25.00 $20.00 Ryan Macwilliams Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $24.00 - Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Neutral $20.00 $30.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $24.00 $31.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $24.00 $32.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $27.00 $30.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $25.00 $28.00 Mark Cash Raymond James Lowers Outperform $25.00 $30.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Lowers Buy $29.00 $31.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $27.00 $32.00 Radi Sultan UBS Lowers Buy $28.00 $32.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $26.00 $32.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Hold $21.00 $30.00 Mike Cikos Needham Lowers Buy $24.00 $26.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $31.00 $27.00 Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $31.00 -

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Confluent compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Confluent's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Confluent's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Confluent: A Closer Look

Confluent Inc provides a data streaming platform that enables customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers and can be deployed as a fully managed cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering. Its products include Confluent Cloud, a self-managed software offering, Confluent Platform, a managed service offering where the raw data resides inside a customer's cloud environment, and WarpStream, among others. Confluent also offers professional services and education services. The company generates revenue from the sale of subscriptions and services. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from its business in the United States and the rest from International markets.

Confluent: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Confluent's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.13%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Confluent's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -29.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Confluent's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -7.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Confluent's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Confluent's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.04. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

