26 Analysts Assess UnitedHealth Group: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 26 analysts have shared their insights on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 19 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 8 2 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $347.65, a high estimate of $440.00, and a low estimate of $198.00. Observing a 1.06% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $344.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of UnitedHealth Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Overweight $425.00 $310.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Outperform $430.00 $300.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $386.00 $352.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Raises Neutral $390.00 $350.00 Lance Wilkes Bernstein Raises Outperform $433.00 $379.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Raises Overweight $400.00 $350.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $400.00 $267.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $395.00 $325.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $365.00 $310.00 Lance Wilkes Bernstein Raises Outperform $379.00 $337.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $352.00 $337.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $440.00 $440.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $325.00 $342.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Raises Neutral $325.00 $290.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Outperform $300.00 $350.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $310.00 $418.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $267.00 $306.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Underperform $198.00 $312.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $286.00 $355.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $325.00 $400.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Lowers Overweight $350.00 $400.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $317.00 $353.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $290.00 $300.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $300.00 $350.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $306.00 $351.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $345.00 $360.00

Key Insights:

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of UnitedHealth Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of UnitedHealth Group's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into UnitedHealth Group's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering UnitedHealth Group: A Closer Look

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Financial Milestones: UnitedHealth Group's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, UnitedHealth Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.91% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: UnitedHealth Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.05%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): UnitedHealth Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): UnitedHealth Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.84, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

