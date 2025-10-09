Expert Outlook: Legend Biotech Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Legend Biotech and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $75.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $83.00 and a low estimate of $66.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.17% from the previous average price target of $73.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Legend Biotech among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $76.00 $78.00 Eric Schmidt Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $66.00 $55.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $78.00 $77.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $77.00 $75.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $83.00 $81.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Legend Biotech. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Legend Biotech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Legend Biotech's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The firm's product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is a chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR, T cell therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States of America. The company generates revenue from License and Collaboration revenue.

Legend Biotech: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Legend Biotech displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 36.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Legend Biotech's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -49.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Legend Biotech's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -12.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Legend Biotech's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Legend Biotech's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.37, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

